QRG Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

QRG Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $6,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,945,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,067,000. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,288,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Southern by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 65,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,624,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Trading Up 1.6 %

SO stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.43. 1,192,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,485,398. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.98. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $61.56 and a 52-week high of $82.84.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. Southern had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Southern’s payout ratio is 74.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Southern news, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $535,509.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,620,831.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Southern news, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $535,509.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,620,831.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sloane N. Drake sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $931,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,597.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,026 shares of company stock valued at $2,151,644. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on SO. Barclays increased their price objective on Southern from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of Southern in a report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Southern from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

About Southern

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

