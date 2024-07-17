QRG Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 30.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 219,376 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 51,531 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $3,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 932,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,841,000 after acquiring an additional 108,971 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,723,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,166,000 after buying an additional 517,734 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,562,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,534,000 after acquiring an additional 232,150 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,855,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,356,000 after purchasing an additional 196,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter valued at approximately $931,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 50,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $975,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 150,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,944,995.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Gerri Gold sold 22,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $493,729.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,081 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,945.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 50,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $975,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 150,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,944,995.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,464 shares of company stock worth $3,160,866 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

NYSE HPE traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $21.16. 2,280,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,891,548. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.68. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $14.47 and a 1-year high of $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 37.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HPE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Argus raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.08.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Further Reading

