QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $3.97 Million Stake in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,768 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of CNX Resources worth $3,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,054,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,154,145 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,641,000 after buying an additional 217,753 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,343,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 65,434 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Finally, Ervin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Monday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.43.

CNX Resources Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CNX Resources stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.24. 405,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,761,124. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.53. CNX Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $17.83 and a 52 week high of $26.60.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $381.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.13 million. CNX Resources had a net margin of 40.44% and a return on equity of 7.68%. Equities analysts expect that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

