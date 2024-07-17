QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $5.56 Million Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

QRG Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,435 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $5,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WPC. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WPC traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.68. The company had a trading volume of 119,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,294. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.36 and a 12 month high of $73.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.87 dividend. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 132.32%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WPC. UBS Group began coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on W. P. Carey from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on W. P. Carey from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.45.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

