QRG Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Free Report) by 179.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 480,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 308,390 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Barclays were worth $4,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Barclays by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,238,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,706,000 after purchasing an additional 255,300 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Barclays in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Barclays by 18.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 50,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its position in Barclays by 14.8% in the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 1,069,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,111,000 after acquiring an additional 138,064 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Barclays during the first quarter worth $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BCS traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $12.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,368,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,268,767. Barclays PLC has a 52-week low of $6.23 and a 52-week high of $12.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Barclays had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BCS. StockNews.com upgraded Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Barclays in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

