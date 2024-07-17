QRG Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 1st quarter worth $124,840,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter worth about $65,105,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 806,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,019,000 after purchasing an additional 334,851 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,144,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,712,000 after buying an additional 278,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Brunswick by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 360,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,896,000 after buying an additional 105,327 shares during the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Brunswick from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Brunswick from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target (down from $94.00) on shares of Brunswick in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brunswick presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brunswick news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,225 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $100,560.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,767,458.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total transaction of $28,681.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,771.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $100,560.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,767,458.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Stock Performance

Shares of Brunswick stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.45. 281,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 734,872. Brunswick Co. has a 1 year low of $66.47 and a 1 year high of $99.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.52.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.37%. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.23%.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

