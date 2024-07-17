QRG Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,910 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 496 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AME. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 6.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group grew its position in AMETEK by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 1,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in AMETEK by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $250,194.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,467,579.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,470 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $250,194.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,467,579.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total transaction of $250,459.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,315,029.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AME traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $176.05. The company had a trading volume of 301,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,338. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.89 and a 1 year high of $186.32. The company has a market capitalization of $40.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $169.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.05.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 19.57%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AME has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on AMETEK from $210.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on AMETEK from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.20.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Featured Stories

