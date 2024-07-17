QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,155 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $6,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,547,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,416,000 after buying an additional 1,173,028 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,147,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,793,000 after buying an additional 934,304 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,457,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,135 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $461,525,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,434,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,558,000 after purchasing an additional 27,532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Trading Down 0.5 %

MAR traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $253.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,881. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $238.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.01. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.75 and a 12 month high of $260.57. The stock has a market cap of $72.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.60.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 376.88% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 26.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Marriott International from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.19.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

