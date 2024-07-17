QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,326 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $4,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 4.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 160,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,571,000 after acquiring an additional 6,275 shares in the last quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 8,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 265.7% in the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 41,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,563,000 after purchasing an additional 29,959 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new position in Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,108,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at $1,258,000. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Hubbell Stock Performance

Hubbell stock traded down $22.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $368.72. 138,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,031. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $248.37 and a 12-month high of $429.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $384.41 and its 200-day moving average is $376.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.90.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.39%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Neal J. Keating purchased 500 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $378.77 per share, for a total transaction of $189,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,246,437.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,942 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.34, for a total transaction of $779,402.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,004.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Neal J. Keating purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $378.77 per share, with a total value of $189,385.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,246,437.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,232,139 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on HUBB shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $400.00 to $384.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Hubbell from $435.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Hubbell from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hubbell

Hubbell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.