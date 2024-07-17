QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases 79,926 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 888.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,926 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $5,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TAP. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 9,466.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,143,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,211 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $127,337,000. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 843,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,623,000 after acquiring an additional 410,467 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 220.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 489,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,910,000 after acquiring an additional 336,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 166.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 450,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,584,000 after acquiring an additional 281,580 shares during the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.73.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

TAP traded up $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.63. 209,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,932,324. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.71. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $49.19 and a 12-month high of $70.90.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.20%.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

