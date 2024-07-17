QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases 8,743 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,743 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQNR. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter worth about $840,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,541,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 694,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,983,000 after buying an additional 139,952 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,045,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,105,000 after buying an additional 295,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter worth $1,317,000. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EQNR shares. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Equinor ASA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

Shares of EQNR stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.14. 628,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,286,349. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $24.44 and a 52-week high of $34.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $79.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.05 and a 200 day moving average of $27.70.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $25.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 9.30%. Research analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

