QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 10,103 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

QRG Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,103 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of CNO Financial Group worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in CNO Financial Group by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the first quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNO Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNO traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $30.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,996. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.27 and a 1 year high of $30.70.

CNO Financial Group Increases Dividend

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.12). CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. CNO Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CNO shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CNO Financial Group news, insider Michael E. Mead sold 7,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $217,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,440.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Michael E. Mead sold 7,690 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $217,627.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,440.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 3,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $89,516.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 84,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,376,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,421 shares of company stock valued at $975,861 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

