QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,118 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,118 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Twist Bioscience worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TWST. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Twist Bioscience by 3,519.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 3,907 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

Twist Bioscience Stock Performance

Shares of Twist Bioscience stock traded down $1.43 on Wednesday, reaching $57.23. 231,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,128. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.31 and a beta of 1.80. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52 week low of $14.42 and a 52 week high of $59.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.05. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 69.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.61%. The business had revenue of $75.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.06) earnings per share. Twist Bioscience’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TWST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twist Bioscience currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.75.

Insider Transactions at Twist Bioscience

In related news, SVP Paula Green sold 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $33,788.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,397,803.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider William Banyai sold 798 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $29,629.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 345,188 shares in the company, valued at $12,816,830.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Paula Green sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $33,788.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,397,803.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,570 shares of company stock valued at $827,162 in the last 90 days. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

