QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,118 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWSTFree Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,118 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Twist Bioscience worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TWST. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Twist Bioscience by 3,519.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 3,907 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

Twist Bioscience Stock Performance

Shares of Twist Bioscience stock traded down $1.43 on Wednesday, reaching $57.23. 231,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,128. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.31 and a beta of 1.80. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52 week low of $14.42 and a 52 week high of $59.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.60.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWSTGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.05. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 69.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.61%. The business had revenue of $75.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.06) earnings per share. Twist Bioscience’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TWST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twist Bioscience currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.75.

Insider Transactions at Twist Bioscience

In related news, SVP Paula Green sold 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $33,788.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,397,803.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider William Banyai sold 798 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $29,629.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 345,188 shares in the company, valued at $12,816,830.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Paula Green sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $33,788.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,397,803.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,570 shares of company stock valued at $827,162 in the last 90 days. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

