Qsemble Capital Management LP Acquires New Shares in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,625 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 76.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total value of $396,046.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 102 shares in the company, valued at $13,524.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Arrow Electronics news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.71, for a total value of $192,012.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,679.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,987 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total value of $396,046.33. Following the transaction, the director now owns 102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,524.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,976 shares of company stock worth $788,183 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ARW

Arrow Electronics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARW traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.25. 95,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,510. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.51 and a fifty-two week high of $145.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.27.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.08 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.60 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.