Qsemble Capital Management LP Buys 619 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Qsemble Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 42.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 637.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 199,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,037,000 after purchasing an additional 172,154 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 193,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,857,000 after buying an additional 3,797 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 125,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,666,000 after buying an additional 8,441 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 24,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,863,000 after buying an additional 6,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1,829.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,393,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $273,135,000 after buying an additional 1,321,325 shares in the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RenaissanceRe Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:RNR traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $231.30. 54,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,265. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $223.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.40. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $174.22 and a 12 month high of $239.42.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $12.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.86 by $2.32. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 24.79%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 36.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RNR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on RenaissanceRe from $257.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on RenaissanceRe from $334.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on RenaissanceRe from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on RenaissanceRe from $251.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.33.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

