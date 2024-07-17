Qsemble Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 14,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 66,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,390,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 4,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 77,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FNF traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,955. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $37.10 and a one year high of $55.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.35.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FNF. Barclays raised their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $151,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,839.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $151,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,906 shares in the company, valued at $754,839.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony Park sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $4,319,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,033,670.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

