Qsemble Capital Management LP Decreases Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Qsemble Capital Management LP decreased its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 48.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,465 shares during the quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the third quarter valued at about $439,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Henry Schein by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 379,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,156,000 after purchasing an additional 35,209 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Henry Schein by 4.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 88,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,689,000 after purchasing an additional 12,247 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.73.

Henry Schein Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of HSIC stock traded up $3.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.82. 696,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,768. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.01 and a 1 year high of $82.63. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Stories

