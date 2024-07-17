Qsemble Capital Management LP Grows Stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Qsemble Capital Management LP increased its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 189.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,788 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth $663,001,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in TransUnion by 570.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,029,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $483,024,000 after buying an additional 5,981,271 shares during the period. Meritage Group LP lifted its position in TransUnion by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 5,030,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $345,640,000 after buying an additional 1,815,540 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,682,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,744,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,634 shares in the last quarter.

TransUnion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRU traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,610. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.37, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $42.09 and a fifty-two week high of $82.91.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.62 million. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 7.02% and a positive return on equity of 14.26%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is presently -29.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 12,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,029,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,426 shares in the company, valued at $8,114,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other TransUnion news, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 12,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,029,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,426 shares in the company, valued at $8,114,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $127,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,761 shares of company stock worth $2,266,576 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRU. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on TransUnion from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TransUnion from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on TransUnion in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on TransUnion from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.73.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

