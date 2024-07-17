Qsemble Capital Management LP Has $549,000 Stock Position in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Qsemble Capital Management LP trimmed its position in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,355 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Samsara were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 3.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 23,225,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,682,000 after buying an additional 827,848 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,260,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,379,000 after buying an additional 917,389 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,985,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,279,000 after buying an additional 372,073 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,736,000 after buying an additional 69,171 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 969,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,360,000 after purchasing an additional 79,773 shares during the period. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Samsara alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 277,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total transaction of $8,013,737.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 9,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total transaction of $357,909.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 465,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,608,892.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 277,484 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total transaction of $8,013,737.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,590,695 shares of company stock valued at $54,627,557. 60.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Samsara Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:IOT traded down $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.28. The stock had a trading volume of 593,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,834,760. Samsara Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.48 and a 52 week high of $42.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.50 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.44.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Samsara had a negative net margin of 27.14% and a negative return on equity of 21.66%. The company had revenue of $280.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.51 million. On average, analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Samsara from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IOT

About Samsara

(Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.