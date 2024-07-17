Qsemble Capital Management LP Invests $516,000 in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. 38.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CWEN. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Clearway Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Clearway Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Marathon Capitl reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Clearway Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CWEN traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.71. 178,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 884,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 39.05 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.49. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.59 and a twelve month high of $28.71.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.25. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $263.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.26 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is 248.49%.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

