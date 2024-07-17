Qsemble Capital Management LP Invests $662,000 in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,995,000. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new stake in Everest Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,271,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Everest Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,372,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Everest Group during the 4th quarter valued at $7,139,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Everest Group by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everest Group stock traded up $7.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $402.13. The stock had a trading volume of 63,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,665. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $381.25 and its 200 day moving average is $376.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.63. Everest Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $343.36 and a one year high of $417.92.

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $16.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.98 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Everest Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $11.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a positive change from Everest Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Everest Group from $450.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Everest Group from $457.00 to $454.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $470.00 to $493.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.40.

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

