Qsemble Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 3,675 AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGCO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in AGCO by 3,115.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,192,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,440 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in AGCO by 7,297.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 722,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,769,000 after purchasing an additional 713,142 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,733,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in AGCO by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 428,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,082,000 after purchasing an additional 180,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,042,000. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Stock Up 0.3 %

AGCO stock traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $101.58. 179,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,471. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.09. AGCO Co. has a one year low of $92.75 and a one year high of $140.46. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.27.

AGCO Announces Dividend

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.03. AGCO had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is 7.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGCO has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on AGCO from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on AGCO in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on AGCO from $127.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on AGCO from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on AGCO in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.14.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

