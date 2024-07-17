Qsemble Capital Management LP Sells 1,909 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Qsemble Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 44.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,909 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 93,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,522,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 15,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on INSP shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.33.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of INSP stock traded down $4.89 on Wednesday, hitting $140.93. The company had a trading volume of 79,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,950. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -265.22 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $152.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.60. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.27 and a twelve month high of $328.70.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $164.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.41 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

