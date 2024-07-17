Qsemble Capital Management LP Sells 3,884 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Qsemble Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 58.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,884 shares during the quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Progressive were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 143.6% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Progressive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Progressive from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Progressive from $161.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total value of $1,525,567.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,357,996.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total transaction of $1,525,567.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,357,996.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total value of $135,271.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,485.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,518 shares of company stock valued at $6,951,344. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of Progressive stock traded up $8.90 on Wednesday, reaching $218.90. 1,134,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,563,544. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $117.64 and a one year high of $223.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $209.49 and a 200 day moving average of $198.43. The company has a market capitalization of $128.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.35.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.09%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

