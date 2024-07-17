Qsemble Capital Management LP Sells 51,121 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Qsemble Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 59.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,546 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 51,121 shares during the quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 25,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Argus raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $310,758.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,575.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $310,758.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,575.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 50,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $975,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,944,995.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 158,464 shares of company stock valued at $3,160,866. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 1.9 %

HPE stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,695,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,894,603. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $14.47 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The company has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.74 and a 200 day moving average of $17.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.96%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.