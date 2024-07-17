Qsemble Capital Management LP Takes $415,000 Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TKR. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Timken by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,247,000 after acquiring an additional 178,870 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its stake in shares of Timken by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,133,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,816,000 after acquiring an additional 551,097 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Timken in the 4th quarter valued at $56,995,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Timken by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 625,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,141,000 after acquiring an additional 11,057 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Timken by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 446,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,805,000 after acquiring an additional 84,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on TKR. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Timken from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Timken from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up from $97.00) on shares of Timken in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Timken in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.91.

Timken Price Performance

Shares of TKR stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.31. 129,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,973. The Timken Company has a 12 month low of $65.71 and a 12 month high of $94.71. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.27. Timken had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Timken’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Timken Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. Timken’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $1,781,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,678,122.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $1,781,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,678,122.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $897,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,541 shares in the company, valued at $9,473,360.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,006 shares of company stock worth $5,269,636. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Timken Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

