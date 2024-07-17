QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Shares Up 0.2%

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.51 and last traded at $9.16. Approximately 9,668,955 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 9,105,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QuantumScape presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.67.

QuantumScape Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 4.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 10.38 and a current ratio of 10.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.15.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at QuantumScape

In other news, insider Mohit Singh sold 173,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $1,219,496.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,196,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,426,211.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mohit Singh sold 173,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $1,219,496.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,196,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,426,211.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 45,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total transaction of $257,207.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,145,821 shares in the company, valued at $6,428,055.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 847,562 shares of company stock valued at $4,869,703 in the last three months. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,031,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,483,319 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 240.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,256,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004,964 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,482,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,679,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,854,000 after acquiring an additional 251,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in QuantumScape in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,560,000. 29.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

