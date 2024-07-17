Rafael (NYSE:RFL) Trading 9.4% Higher

Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 9.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.57 and last traded at $1.51. 103,086 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 324% from the average session volume of 24,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.04.
Rafael (NYSE:RFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 14th. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter. Rafael had a negative return on equity of 36.57% and a negative net margin of 5,329.44%. The firm had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter.
Rafael Holdings, Inc primarily engages in holding interests in clinical and early-stage pharmaceutical companies, and commercial real estate assets in the United States and Israel. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Real Estate. The company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that exploit the metabolic differences between normal cells and cancer cells.
