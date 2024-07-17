Rafael (NYSE:RFL) Trading 9.4% Higher

Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 9.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.57 and last traded at $1.51. 103,086 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 324% from the average session volume of 24,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.

Rafael Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.04.

Rafael (NYSE:RFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 14th. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter. Rafael had a negative return on equity of 36.57% and a negative net margin of 5,329.44%. The firm had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rafael Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rafael stock. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL) by 38.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 322,372 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 88,940 shares during the quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC owned about 1.32% of Rafael worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.30% of the company's stock.

Rafael Holdings, Inc primarily engages in holding interests in clinical and early-stage pharmaceutical companies, and commercial real estate assets in the United States and Israel. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Real Estate. The company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that exploit the metabolic differences between normal cells and cancer cells.

