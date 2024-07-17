Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% (METCL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.56 on July 31st

Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% (NASDAQ:METCL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.5625 per share on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th.
Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% Stock Performance
METCL stock opened at $25.35 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.62 and a 200-day moving average of $25.57. Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% has a one year low of $24.18 and a one year high of $26.21.
Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% Company Profile
