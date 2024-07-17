Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP) Hits New 52-Week High at $28.08

Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.08 and last traded at $26.42, with a volume of 3527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.57.

Several analysts have weighed in on RAPP shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Rapport Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on Rapport Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Rapport Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

In other news, Director James Healy bought 44,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,079,664.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,666.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

Rapport Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on discovery and development of transformational small molecule medicines for patients suffering from central nervous system disorders. Rapport Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

