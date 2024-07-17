Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,887,525 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 1,044,069 shares.The stock last traded at $112.21 and had previously closed at $113.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Raymond James from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.89.

Raymond James Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.96.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.01). Raymond James had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

Insider Transactions at Raymond James

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total value of $1,380,661.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,977 shares in the company, valued at $5,845,817.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Raymond James news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 4,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $505,095.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,599.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total transaction of $1,380,661.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,977 shares in the company, valued at $5,845,817.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Raymond James by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,468,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,966,000 after acquiring an additional 138,075 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Raymond James by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,147,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,482,000 after acquiring an additional 120,427 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth about $238,830,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,832,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,335,000 after buying an additional 263,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,082,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,726,000 after buying an additional 88,700 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

See Also

