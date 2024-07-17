RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) Price Target Cut to $315.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $328.00 to $315.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.30% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on RBC Bearings in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $245.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.71.

Shares of NYSE:RBC traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $307.92. The stock had a trading volume of 5,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,742. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $280.29 and its 200-day moving average is $270.69. RBC Bearings has a 1 year low of $203.65 and a 1 year high of $308.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 3.28.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $413.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.21 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 13.45%. RBC Bearings’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that RBC Bearings will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.16, for a total value of $167,496.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,878,188.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 3rd quarter worth $280,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,694,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $630,872,000 after purchasing an additional 57,510 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 58,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 29,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its position in RBC Bearings by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

