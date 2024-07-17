Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for IDEAYA Biosciences (IDYA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ: IDYA):
- 7/16/2024 – IDEAYA Biosciences had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $56.00.
- 7/12/2024 – IDEAYA Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $69.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/11/2024 – IDEAYA Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $53.00 to $61.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/9/2024 – IDEAYA Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $55.00 to $62.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/8/2024 – IDEAYA Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $53.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/8/2024 – IDEAYA Biosciences had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $52.00.
- 7/8/2024 – IDEAYA Biosciences is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/8/2024 – IDEAYA Biosciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $63.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/4/2024 – IDEAYA Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $55.00 to $63.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
IDEAYA Biosciences Price Performance
NASDAQ IDYA traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.71. The company had a trading volume of 836,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,444. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.90 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.25 and its 200 day moving average is $40.91.
IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.02). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 483.05% and a negative return on equity of 20.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEAYA Biosciences
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 9,225.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 723.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the first quarter worth $101,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.29% of the company’s stock.
IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than IDEAYA Biosciences
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Real Estate Stock Signals a Boom in Manufacturing Activity
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- This Medical Giant’s Stock Rebounds: A 15% Upside Is the Minimum
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Financial Giant’s Shares Soar on EPS Beat and Record Asset Levels
Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.