Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for IDEAYA Biosciences (IDYA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ: IDYA):

  • 7/16/2024 – IDEAYA Biosciences had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $56.00.
  • 7/12/2024 – IDEAYA Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $69.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 7/11/2024 – IDEAYA Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $53.00 to $61.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 7/9/2024 – IDEAYA Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $55.00 to $62.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 7/8/2024 – IDEAYA Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $53.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 7/8/2024 – IDEAYA Biosciences had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $52.00.
  • 7/8/2024 – IDEAYA Biosciences is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.
  • 7/8/2024 – IDEAYA Biosciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $63.00 price target on the stock.
  • 6/4/2024 – IDEAYA Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $55.00 to $63.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ IDYA traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.71. The company had a trading volume of 836,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,444. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.90 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.25 and its 200 day moving average is $40.91.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYAGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.02). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 483.05% and a negative return on equity of 20.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 34,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total transaction of $1,439,643.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,887 shares in the company, valued at $28,342,455.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 56,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $2,359,744.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,887 shares in the company, valued at $28,206,878.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 34,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total value of $1,439,643.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 677,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,342,455.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,832,228. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 9,225.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 723.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the first quarter worth $101,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

