Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Regions Financial (RF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Regions Financial (NYSE: RF):

7/13/2024 – Regions Financial was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/9/2024 – Regions Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $22.00 to $21.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

7/8/2024 – Regions Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $20.00 to $21.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/5/2024 – Regions Financial was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/3/2024 – Regions Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $22.00 to $24.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/27/2024 – Regions Financial was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/25/2024 – Regions Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $22.00 to $21.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

Regions Financial Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of RF traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.06. The stock had a trading volume of 4,338,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,054,497. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $22.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.25.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.08). Regions Financial had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Regions Financial’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $458,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,336.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $458,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,336.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director William C. Rhodes III purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $968,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,704,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,281,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119,237 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $1,944,000. abrdn plc increased its stake in Regions Financial by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,350,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,546,000 after acquiring an additional 341,878 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 153,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 40,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Regions Financial by 1,676.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 93,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 88,437 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

