Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Regions Financial (RF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Regions Financial (NYSE: RF):
- 7/13/2024 – Regions Financial was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 7/9/2024 – Regions Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $22.00 to $21.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 7/8/2024 – Regions Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $20.00 to $21.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 7/5/2024 – Regions Financial was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 7/3/2024 – Regions Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $22.00 to $24.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/27/2024 – Regions Financial was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 6/25/2024 – Regions Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $22.00 to $21.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.
Regions Financial Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of RF traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.06. The stock had a trading volume of 4,338,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,054,497. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $22.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.25.
Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.08). Regions Financial had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Regions Financial’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,704,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,281,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119,237 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $1,944,000. abrdn plc increased its stake in Regions Financial by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,350,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,546,000 after acquiring an additional 341,878 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 153,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 40,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Regions Financial by 1,676.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 93,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 88,437 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Regions Financial
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Real Estate Stock Signals a Boom in Manufacturing Activity
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- This Medical Giant’s Stock Rebounds: A 15% Upside Is the Minimum
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Financial Giant’s Shares Soar on EPS Beat and Record Asset Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.