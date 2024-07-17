Redwire (NYSE:RDW) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 21.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Longbow Research raised their price target on Redwire from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Redwire from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

RDW opened at $7.66 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.01 million, a P/E ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 1.97. Redwire has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $8.23.

Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $87.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.88 million. Research analysts anticipate that Redwire will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Redwire news, Director Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 94,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.88, for a total transaction of $745,282.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,923,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,077,778.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Redwire during the first quarter worth $59,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Redwire by 23.9% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 39,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 7,538 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its position in Redwire by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Redwire by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,118,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Redwire Corporation provides critical space solutions and space infrastructure for government and commercial customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides avionics and sensors including star trackers, sun sensors, critical for navigation, and control of spacecraft; camera systems; solar array solutions for spacecraft spanning the spectrum of size, power needs, and orbital location; and strain composite booms, coilable booms, truss structures, telescope baffles, and deployable booms to position sensors or solar arrays away from the spacecraft.

