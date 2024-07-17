Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.64.

REG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Regency Centers from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,889,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,520,000 after purchasing an additional 830,572 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Regency Centers during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,140,242,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Regency Centers by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,048,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,995,000 after buying an additional 873,062 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Regency Centers by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,565,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 4.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,192,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,902,000 after acquiring an additional 166,354 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of REG stock opened at $65.13 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.12. Regency Centers has a 52 week low of $56.29 and a 52 week high of $68.47. The stock has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.73%.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

