Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on RF. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Regions Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.39.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $21.78 on Friday. Regions Financial has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $21.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.42 and a 200-day moving average of $19.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.18.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.08). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William C. Rhodes III acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $968,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William C. Rhodes III acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $968,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $458,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,336.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter worth $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Regions Financial by 163.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

