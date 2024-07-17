Renovaro Inc. (NASDAQ:RENB) Major Shareholder Sells $30,955.14 in Stock

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2024

Renovaro Inc. (NASDAQ:RENBGet Free Report) major shareholder Anderson Wittekind William sold 21,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total value of $30,955.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 875,795 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,870.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Anderson Wittekind William also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, July 11th, Anderson Wittekind William sold 14,896 shares of Renovaro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $22,492.96.
  • On Tuesday, July 9th, Anderson Wittekind William sold 4,630 shares of Renovaro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total value of $7,083.90.
  • On Friday, July 5th, Anderson Wittekind William sold 60,000 shares of Renovaro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $93,000.00.
  • On Wednesday, July 3rd, Anderson Wittekind William sold 50,000 shares of Renovaro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $75,500.00.
  • On Monday, July 1st, Anderson Wittekind William sold 60,000 shares of Renovaro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $93,600.00.
  • On Thursday, June 27th, Anderson Wittekind William sold 14,671 shares of Renovaro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $22,006.50.
  • On Tuesday, June 25th, Anderson Wittekind William sold 20,000 shares of Renovaro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $31,600.00.
  • On Friday, June 14th, Anderson Wittekind William sold 50,000 shares of Renovaro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $79,000.00.

Renovaro Price Performance

RENB stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.44. 301,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,451. Renovaro Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $5.25. The company has a market capitalization of $212.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.44.

Renovaro (NASDAQ:RENBGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Renovaro by 904.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,916,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,379,000 after buying an additional 3,526,565 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Renovaro in the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Renovaro in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.41% of the company’s stock.

About Renovaro

(Get Free Report)

Renovaro Inc, a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and biological products for the human treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and cancer in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes RENB-HV-01 for autologous HIV curative treatment; RENB-HV-12, a therapeutic HIV vaccine; and RENB-HB-01, a gene therapy curative treatment for HBV.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Renovaro (NASDAQ:RENB)

Receive News & Ratings for Renovaro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renovaro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.