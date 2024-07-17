Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 522,931 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 820,585 shares.The stock last traded at $9.95 and had previously closed at $9.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on RPAY. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Repay in a research report on Friday, May 24th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Repay in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Repay in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Repay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.63.

Get Repay alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Repay

Repay Trading Up 2.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.54.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Repay had a positive return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 29.49%. The firm had revenue of $80.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Repay

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPAY. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Repay by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Repay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $361,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Repay by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 53,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Repay by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,871,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,589,000 after buying an additional 233,334 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Repay by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 30,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

Repay Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.