Request Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.23 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 17th. Request has a market cap of $115.62 million and $1.23 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000180 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Request has traded up 16.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00011087 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00009417 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64,296.11 or 1.00049165 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001020 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00011952 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00007255 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.09 or 0.00071716 BTC.

Request Profile

Request is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official message board is request.network/blog. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official website is request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.11584535 USD and is up 2.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $1,934,299.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

