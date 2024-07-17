Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Shares of Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Free Report) traded up 3.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.90 and last traded at $7.81. 47,034 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 68,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.53.

Separately, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Reservoir Media from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $524.87 million, a PE ratio of -807,000.00, a PEG ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Reservoir Media had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $39.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Reservoir Media, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Reservoir Media news, major shareholder Hassan Khosrowshahi bought 300,000 shares of Reservoir Media stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $2,400,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 28,526,573 shares in the company, valued at $228,212,584. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Hassan Khosrowshahi purchased 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 28,526,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,212,584. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adam Rothstein acquired 4,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.01 per share, with a total value of $28,152.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 272,256 shares in the company, valued at $1,908,514.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Irenic Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Reservoir Media by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Irenic Capital Management LP now owns 3,460,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,673,000 after acquiring an additional 540,360 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reservoir Media by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,864,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,296,000 after purchasing an additional 364,728 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Reservoir Media by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,090,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,651,000 after purchasing an additional 17,830 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reservoir Media during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,249,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Reservoir Media by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 716,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,683,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.38% of the company’s stock.

Reservoir Media, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates through two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.

