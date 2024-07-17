Reviewing American Strategic Investment (NYSE:NYC) and InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT)

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Free Report) and American Strategic Investment (NYSE:NYC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Strategic Investment has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.5% of InnSuites Hospitality Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.0% of American Strategic Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 73.9% of InnSuites Hospitality Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of American Strategic Investment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InnSuites Hospitality Trust $7.57 million 2.05 $200,000.00 ($0.02) -86.00 American Strategic Investment $62.71 million 0.38 -$105.92 million ($44.41) -0.21

This table compares InnSuites Hospitality Trust and American Strategic Investment’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than American Strategic Investment. InnSuites Hospitality Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Strategic Investment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares InnSuites Hospitality Trust and American Strategic Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InnSuites Hospitality Trust -2.14% -5.38% -1.02% American Strategic Investment -162.43% -13.63% -4.88%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for InnSuites Hospitality Trust and American Strategic Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InnSuites Hospitality Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A American Strategic Investment 0 1 0 0 2.00

American Strategic Investment has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential downside of 12.95%. Given American Strategic Investment’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe American Strategic Investment is more favorable than InnSuites Hospitality Trust.

Summary

InnSuites Hospitality Trust beats American Strategic Investment on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InnSuites Hospitality Trust

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS. IHT has paid dividends each year since 1971 currently at $0.2/year. There are approximately 9 million shares of stock outstanding. In addition, there are approximately 3 million RRF Partnership units convertible 1 to 1 into IHT stock. Total shares and units are approximately 12 million.

About American Strategic Investment

American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE: NYC) owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

