Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.32-2.34 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.35.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on REXR shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.60.

Rexford Industrial Realty stock remained flat at $49.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 5,500,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,476. Rexford Industrial Realty has a twelve month low of $41.56 and a twelve month high of $58.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.78.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $214.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.39 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 28.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

