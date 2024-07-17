Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Raises Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 119,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 2.4% of Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $19,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 64.7% in the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Procter & Gamble Trading Up 1.5 %
PG traded up $2.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $169.44. 7,979,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,511,465. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $141.45 and a one year high of $170.17.
Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.85%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
PG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.00.
Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble
In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $5,329,711.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,179,061.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $5,329,711.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,179,061.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $135,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,634. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 154,544 shares of company stock worth $25,413,051. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Procter & Gamble Company Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
