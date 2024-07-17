Robinson (LON:RBN) Trading 4.5% Higher

Robinson plc (LON:RBN – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 120 ($1.56) and last traded at GBX 115 ($1.49). 6,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 8,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 110 ($1.43).
Robinson Stock Up 4.5 %
The company has a market cap of £19.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2,300.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.65, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 111.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 101.35.
Robinson Company Profile
Robinson plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastic and paperboard packaging products in the United Kingdom, Poland, Denmark, Holland, Hungary, Belgium, and internationally. It provides various plastic packaging products comprising HDPE and PP bottles, and PET bottles; pots, tubs, and containers; caps, closures, and over caps; various jars; and custom packaging services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Robinson
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Tech Leader’s Stock Split: Is It the Right Time to Buy?
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Could the Economy be Bottoming? Major Bank’s Earnings Say Yes
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Seize This Prime Stock Opportunity on Amazon Prime Days
Receive News & Ratings for Robinson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.