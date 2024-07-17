Robinson (LON:RBN) Trading 4.5% Higher

Robinson plc (LON:RBN – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 120 ($1.56) and last traded at GBX 115 ($1.49). 6,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 8,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 110 ($1.43).

The company has a market cap of £19.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2,300.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.65, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 111.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 101.35.

Robinson plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastic and paperboard packaging products in the United Kingdom, Poland, Denmark, Holland, Hungary, Belgium, and internationally. It provides various plastic packaging products comprising HDPE and PP bottles, and PET bottles; pots, tubs, and containers; caps, closures, and over caps; various jars; and custom packaging services.

