Roth Mkm Reaffirms Buy Rating for Progressive (NYSE:PGR)

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Roth Mkm in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $235.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Progressive from $276.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Progressive from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Progressive from $161.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Progressive from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.38.

Get Progressive alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Progressive

Progressive Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

NYSE:PGR traded up $8.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $218.90. 1,134,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,563,544. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $209.49 and its 200-day moving average is $198.43. The stock has a market cap of $128.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Progressive has a 1-year low of $117.64 and a 1-year high of $223.84.

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total value of $1,525,567.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,357,996.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $2,546,584.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 312,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,978,003.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total transaction of $1,525,567.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,503 shares in the company, valued at $7,357,996.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,518 shares of company stock valued at $6,951,344 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progressive

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Progressive by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Progressive

(Get Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.