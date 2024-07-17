Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for General Dynamics (NYSE:GD)

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $320.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.99% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $271.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com cut General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $253.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.94.

General Dynamics Price Performance

General Dynamics stock traded up $2.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $293.60. The company had a trading volume of 50,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.60. General Dynamics has a 1-year low of $212.58 and a 1-year high of $302.75.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.01). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 21,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total transaction of $6,206,592.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,901,586.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 21,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total transaction of $6,206,592.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,901,586.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total transaction of $14,182,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 768,977 shares in the company, valued at $218,773,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 118,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,391,642. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Dynamics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 118.0% during the second quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Bennett Associates Wealth Management purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 3,055 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,613 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 281.4% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

