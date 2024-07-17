Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) PT Raised to $195.00

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on RCL. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.44.

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock traded down $4.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.34. The company had a trading volume of 814,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,494,811. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.76. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12 month low of $78.35 and a 12 month high of $172.64. The company has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.62.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total value of $6,981,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,365,763.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total transaction of $3,015,152.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 179,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,576,853.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total value of $6,981,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,365,763.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 152,884 shares of company stock worth $22,052,985. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCL. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 120.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 194,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,149,000 after buying an additional 106,203 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

