Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Stake Lowered by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 4.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 260,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,264 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $31,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RGLD. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 526.3% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on RGLD shares. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Royal Gold to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Royal Gold from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Royal Gold from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Royal Gold from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Royal Gold from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.75.

Insider Transactions at Royal Gold

In related news, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.73, for a total value of $196,095.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,033.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Royal Gold Stock Performance

Royal Gold stock traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $139.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,461. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.16. Royal Gold, Inc. has a one year low of $100.55 and a one year high of $140.95.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). Royal Gold had a net margin of 38.12% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $148.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Royal Gold’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.20%.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

