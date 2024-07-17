Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 221,421 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 48.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 676,911 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221,421 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $53,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter worth $1,663,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Aptiv by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,790 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth about $519,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 9.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 287,781 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,926,000 after buying an additional 25,003 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,048 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE APTV traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.02. 1,164,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,781,625. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.11. The stock has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.79. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $65.13 and a 52 week high of $113.14.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $30,330.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,699.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APTV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com lowered Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Aptiv from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Aptiv from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.92.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

